Analyst not expecting particular results from possible Armenia-Azerbaijan summit
12:12, 17.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The developments  across  Karabakh will continue the way it is, and mediators will try to avoid major hostilities, Modus Vivendi Center Director and political scientist  Ara Papyan said at a press conference on Thursday.

Asked about the possible meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents, he noted that there has been no clarity so far.

“Wherever the meeting is, I don't see an opportunity for changes. Intermediaries speak about settlement on the basis of compromises. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan is not ready for them at all, offering even less, than Karabakh had during the Soviet period. Nevertheless, it would be quite good if the meeting takes place, but I don't expect any particular result," Papyan said.

