Armenia and China may sign agreement to launch direct flight

YEREVAN. – Armenia and China are likely to sign a new interstate agreement on opening of a direct flight, head of civil aviation department, Sergey Avetisyan told reporters on Thursday after Armenian government session.

He noted that he had held a meeting with the Chinese side a few weeks ago.

“We signed a document, taking a step forward for liberalization of market and regulation of the legal framework. I scheduled a visit to China and a meeting with their aviation authorities for this fall. If possible, we will sign a new interstate agreement. I will also meet representatives of the Chinese airlines to discuss possible implementation of Armenia-China flights," Avetisyan said.

He added that Armenia's Zvartnots Airport can accept quite large number of passengers and any types of plane.