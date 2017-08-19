Analyst: US-Turkey relations deteriorated because of Syrian Kurds

Relations between the United States and Turkey have deteriorated, because Ankara cannot forgive Washington for supporting the Syrian Kurds. NEWS.am выразил старший научный сотрудник Института мировой экономики и международных отношений Российской академии наук, тюрколог Виктор Надеин-Раевский. ">This opinion was expressed by Russian analyst, Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Viktor Nadein-Raevsky.
The Turks consider the Syrian Kurds to be terrorists, although those are not, as they did not commit any terrorist attacks, Nadein-Raevsky told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“Nevertheless, they are listed as terrorists by the Turks. Why? The fact is that they adhere to the ideology of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or rather their leader Abdullah Ocalan,” he explained.
As the expert noted, the Turks are far from understanding what the ideology preached by Ocalan and his followers is.
“The most important thing for them is that they are their fiercest enemies, because they respect Ocalan. That’s all. The Turks do not have other attitude. This is the reason for the artillery bombardment, attempts to attack the Kurdish areas of Syria,” said the analyst.
At the same time, according to Nadein-Rayevsky, the Americans, after defeating the Islamic State, will stop supporting the Kurds and will try to improve their relations with Turkey, their longtime partner in the region.
“Turkey is the most powerful flank in the east of the Mediterranean. In addition, Ankara has the largest, after the U.S., army in NATO, and you cannot forget about it,” he explained.