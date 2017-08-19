Trump suspected Bannon of leaking information to reporters

U.S. president Donald Trump was suspecting former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon of leaking information to reporters, The New York Times reported.
“Mr. Trump had recently grown weary of Mr. Bannon, complaining to other advisers that he believed his chief strategist had been leaking information to reporters and was taking too much credit for the president’s successes,” the newspaper writes.
Earlier Trump’s advisors to dismiss Bannon, while people close to the chief strategist urged him to resign.