Hero of April war would have turned 21 today (PHOTO)

Shooting in Florida, one police officer killed

Armed assault in Armenian village, 60-year-old woman threatened with knife

Ankara mayor insults Armenians

Trump suspected Bannon of leaking information to reporters

Barcelona police disperse rally of those opposing Europe’s islamization

Analyst: US-Turkey relations deteriorated because of Syrian Kurds

White House chief strategist Bannon leaves his post

Media: Three out of four Barcelona attack suspects killed

Media: Driver of van running people over in Barcelona killed in Cambrils

Trump's tweets estimated at $2 billion

2 killed in Finland attack

Finnish police search for several suspects of Turku attack

1 killed, 1 injured in Germany knife attack

Organizer: Live music will sound during barbecue festival in Armenia

Barcelona and Cambrils attackers plan another attack

Dollar and euro rise in Armenia

Unknown man stabs several people in Finland

Participants of the Armenia-Diaspora conference to discuss establishment of Pan-Armenian Council

Melbourne woman is an eyewitness of terrorist attacks in Barcelona, Paris and London

Catalonia police detain fourth suspect in terror attacks

Erdogan says Merkel's party is Turkey’s enemy

Nationals of 34 countries killed or injured in Barcelona attack

Armenian driver convicted in Russia to serve sentence in Armenia, court rules

Armenia young woman tries to commit suicide by drinking arsenic

Extradited Armenian driver: I breached traffic rules, not guilty to other offences

El Pais: Barcelona and Cambrils attackers members of a terror cell

One of those injured in Cambrils attack dies

Armenia and Iran free trade areas sign cooperation memo

Armed attack in Armenian-populated district of Istanbul

Armenian family tells about life in ISIS-controlled Raqqa

Armenian president conveys condolences to Felipe VI

Zakharova: Russia devotes special attention to Karabakh issue

Armenian PM promises to plant pomegranate orchard in Karabakh

17 people injured in Barcelona attack are critical

Armenia president congratulates Indonesian counterpart

MFA: Armenian nationals not injured in Barcelona attack

Armenian official: Armenia-Azerbaijan summit may be discussed during talks of foreign ministers

Glendale shopping and entertainment center agrees to advertise “Architects of Denial” documentary

Unknown man stabs driver to death after he hit police officers in Barcelona

Spanish police say second terrorist attack prevented

Sharmazanov: Iran is exclusively for political resolution of Karabakh issue

Sharmazanov: NATO exercises are in line with Armenia's interests

Indian citizen illegally crosses Armenian state border

Armenian official says initiative on country's withdrawal from EAEU is artificial agenda

Police establish identity of alleged terrorist, who ploughed into crowd in Barcelona

Armenia ruling party spokesperson: Party work has restarted

Dutch MP promises to protect Armenian family facing deportation

At least 13 dead after terrorist attack in Barcelona

245 Armenian citizens request to remove ban on entry visa to Russia

Bulgaria has new military attaché in Armenia (PHOTOS)

Shootout takes place in Barcelona market

Van driver, who ploughed into crowd in Barcelona, holes up in Turkish bar

Terrorist attack in Barcelona, van ploughs into crowd

Fire sparks in Yerevan's Noy Brandy, Wine and Vodka Factory

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi joins Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues

2 Kuwait nationals scuffle in one of Yerevan hotels

Consecration ceremony of Armenian church cross and bells to be held in Dnieper

The Promise premiere takes place in Vienna

US defense secretary to visit Turkey within days

Iraqi Communications Ministry delegation meets with UITE member IT companies (PHOTOS)

Reports on shelling of Armenian villages by Azeris sent to international organizations

Charles Aznavour has lunch with French ex-president

Dollar and euro drop in Armenia

Commander of Turkish Navy resigns

Armenia and China may sign agreement to launch direct flight

Israeli minister: Knesset is unlikely to recognize Armenian Genocide

Armenian drowns in Georgia

Armenian and Karabakh PMs visit Talish and Mataghis communities of Karabakh (PHOTO)

New 24/7 Ucom sales and service center opens at Zvartnots Airport

Aziz Tamoyan: Yazids living in Iraq are asking for an autonomy

Armenian politician: Israel is not the only country selling weapons to Azerbaijan

American IT company takes training centers to Belgium and Armenia

Armenia approves science development strategic program for 2017-2020

Armenian analyst on Maariv's report: It is international scandal

Hostages held at Dutch radio station

Analyst not expecting particular results from possible Armenia-Azerbaijan summit

Analyst: Recent statement by Richard Hoagland show US intensifies efforts on Karabakh

Trump's adviser announces conomic war between US and China

Young Karabakh soldiers are heroes of Italian photographer's project (PHOTOS)

Global oil prices are up

Armenian communist killed in Syria

Saakashvili to return to Ukraine in September

1,700 kg wild hemp destroyed in Armenia

Armenian appointed to Lebanon government central council after 10 years

23-year-old youth jumps off bridge in Yerevan

Los Angeles authorities arrest group of Armenians on charges of prescription fraud

Prosecutor seeks 15 years of imprisonment for former Azerbaijani MNS general

Accident in Armenia, one dead

Agos editor: I rule out Ateşyan’s nomination

Man saved from drowning in Armenia’s Sevan

Main spots of fire broken out in Armenia’s state reserve put out

Armenia economist: EAEU labor market should be regulated

Baby found in Armenian village to be adopted

Armenian businessman who took hostages in Moscow bank pleads partially guilty

Trump says North Korean leader made “wise” decision

Dollar drops slightly in Armenia

Armenia citizen dies at Moscow airport

Analyst: Armenia inflation annual average is 6%

Armenia economist: Some EAEU countries do not follow “rules of the game”