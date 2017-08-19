News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 19
USD
478.57
EUR
561.79
RUB
8.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.57
EUR
561.79
RUB
8.05
Show news feed
Trump suspected Bannon of leaking information to reporters
10:38, 19.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

U.S. president Donald Trump was suspecting former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon of leaking information to reporters, The New York Times reported.

 “Mr. Trump had recently grown weary of Mr. Bannon, complaining to other advisers that he believed his chief strategist had been leaking information to reporters and was taking too much credit for the president’s successes,” the newspaper writes.

Earlier Trump’s advisors to dismiss Bannon, while people close to the chief strategist urged him to resign.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news