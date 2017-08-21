Russia will further study US decision to suspend issuing nonimmigrant visas to Russians

Russia will further study the decision of the United States to suspend issuing nonimmigrant visas to Russians, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference, RIA Novosti reported.
US Embassy in Russia reported earlier that the US would suspend issuing nonimmigrant visas in Moscow for eight days from Wednesday and would stop issuing visas at its consulates elsewhere in Russia.
As it was also noted, the embassy made the decision after the Russian Foreign Ministry ordered a cap on the number of U.S. diplomatic personnel in Russia, adding that it would resume issuing visas in Moscow on September 1, but maintain the suspension at consulates in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok indefinitely.