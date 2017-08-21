Armenia political scientist: Difference between Obama and Trump policies is enormous

YEREVAN. – There is a huge difference between the policies of preceding US President Barack Obama and incumbent President Donald Trump, Armenian analyst Anush Sedrakyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In the political scientist’s words, Obama was focusing a lot on the social sector.

“And this social sector, which Trump is completely reorganizing, will not be in favor of the people with a lower-than-average income,” Sedrakyan explained. “If it doesn’t pass, it certainly will have the effect of a shower of awakening, since the healthcare law doesn’t pass, the law on tax collection doesn’t pass until now.”

She added that the whole electoral system in the US is against any policy run by Trump, and in general, it is against him.

Anush Sedrakyan concluded that all this bespeaks a lot of things and it actually means a lot.