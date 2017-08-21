News
Karabakh president chairs meeting to discuss events dedicated to 26th anniversary of Artsakh
18:56, 21.08.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Culture

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Bako Sahakyan chiared a working consultation to organize solemn events dedicated to the 26th anniversary of the Artsakh Republic.

National Assembly chairman, head of the state commission on organizing and coordinating events to mark the 26th anniversary of the Artsakh Republic Ashot Ghoulyan delivered a corresponding report, Karabakh president's press office reported.

President Sahakyan highlighted high-level implementation of the events giving corresponding instructions towards proper solution of the discussed issues.

