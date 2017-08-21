News
US navy announces “operational pause” after collision
23:56, 21.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The American navy are taking a one-day “operational pause” after the USS John S. McCain collided with an oil tanker off Singapore, admiral John Richardson said.

“This trend demands more forceful action. I directed an operational pause that will be taken in all our fleets around the world,” admiral said in a video posted on Twitter.

Early on Monday morning USS John S. McCain collided with Alnic MC in the Strait of Malacca. Ten crew members of the American vessel are missing, other five were injured.

