Armenia Premier: We persistently go toward signing new agreement with EU

We are persistently going toward signing a new agreement with the European Union (EU).

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan of Armenia on Monday told the aforesaid to reporters, after the opening of the 15th annual Baze (Falcon) Pan-Armenian Youth Gathering in Tsakhkadzor.

When asked whether the scenario in September 2013 will repeat and Armenia will yet again not sign a new agreement with the EU, the PM responded: “We [Armenia] are going [toward] signing. Is it possible that the developments could be such that it will not be signed? I don’t see at this time. But it’s a process, which are negotiations. For that reason, are we persistently going [toward signing], or not? We are going [toward it] very persistently.”