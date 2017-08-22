Ethnic Armenian policeman brutally beaten in Abkhazia

On the evening of August 20, traffic police officers in Abkhazia stopped a vehicle in capital city Sukhumi.
The car was driven by Aynar Avidzba (born in 1992), reported Nasha (Our) Abkhazia.
Ethnic Armenian police officer Albert Zebelyan wrote a citation, which stated that the driver was driving the car without a mechanical-service-approval document. Avidzba did not object.
Zebelyan went off duty on Monday, and went home. But Avidzba and a stranger were waiting for him outside his home, and they brutally beat the Armenian police officer.
He sustained numerous injuries.
After receiving first aid, Albert Zebelyan was taken to hospital.