Wednesday
August 23
Ethnic Armenian policeman brutally beaten in Abkhazia
14:49, 22.08.2017
Region:World News, Diaspora
Theme: Society, Incidents

On the evening of August 20, traffic police officers in Abkhazia stopped a vehicle in capital city Sukhumi.

The car was driven by Aynar Avidzba (born in 1992), reported Nasha (Our) Abkhazia.

Ethnic Armenian police officer Albert Zebelyan wrote a citation, which stated that the driver was driving the car without a mechanical-service-approval document. Avidzba did not object.

Zebelyan went off duty on Monday, and went home. But Avidzba and a stranger were waiting for him outside his home, and they brutally beat the Armenian police officer.

He sustained numerous injuries.

After receiving first aid, Albert Zebelyan was taken to hospital.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
