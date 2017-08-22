News
Armenia and Russia presidents to meet in Sochi
14:03, 22.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation, during which he will have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

The leaders of the two countries are expected to discuss the core agenda of bilateral relations in political, economic, humanitarian and cultural spheres. They will also discuss the process of implementation of the agreements reached during President Serzh Sargsyan’s official visit to Russia in March this year, president's press office reported..

During high-level talks, the Heads of State will review the prospects for cooperation in the EEU and CSTO frameworks.

The Presidents are expected to exchange views on international and regional issues of topical interest, including the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
