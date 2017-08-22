Trump's top priority is to protect US against threat from North Korea

US is ready to use the full range of capabilities to protect American citizens against the growing threat from North Korea, U.S. disarmament ambassador Robert Wood said on Tuesday during the Geneva forum, Reuters reported.
"North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs pose grave threats to the entire world," Robert Wood said.
Robert Wood noted that President Donald Trump's top priority was to protect the United States and its allies against the "growing threat" from North Korea. To do so, he said, the country was ready to use "the full range of capabilities at our disposal".
At the same time he noted that the path to dialogue still remains an option for Pyongyang.