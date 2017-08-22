Consecration ceremony of Armenian church cross and bells held in Dnieper

The consecration ceremony of the crosses and bells of the Armenian St. Grigor Lusavorich (Gregory the Illuminator) Church was held in Dnieper on Tuesday. Also, within the framework of the ceremony a spring was opened nearby the church, Analitikaua reported.

The ceremony was led by bishop Markos Hovhannisyan. Representatives of the Armenian and Ukrainian clergy, members of the Armenian community and the Armenian youth organization from the different parts of Ukraine took part in the event.

Pursuant to the Committee on Historical and Cultural Heritage Affairs of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine, over the last five years three churches were handed over to the Armenian religious communities.