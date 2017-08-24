News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 24
USD
478.77
EUR
564.52
RUB
8.1
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.77
EUR
564.52
RUB
8.1
Show news feed
Armenia minister on wildfires: Conclusions have been made, submitted to President
14:41, 24.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The conclusions have been made and submitted to the President, in terms of increasing our  capacity. 

The Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, on Thursday told about the aforementioned to reporters, as he reflected on the firefighting efforts at the forests nearby Artavan village and at Khosrov Forest State Reserve national park.

He recalled that they were working on two “theater stages,” as parallel work was carried out for two days at these two wildfire areas. 

“But the strong wind and the [difficult] terrain were obstructing,” Tonoyan added. 

When asked why Armenian officials asked for Russia’s help solely after several days since these fires had started, the minister responded: “The calculations were made in terms of time, and we immediately petitioned to the Russian side for help. The initial assessment [of the fires] did not allow to ask for such an [firefighting waterbomber] aircraft [from Russia]. Once the forest—not the grass cover—started burning, we immediately petitioned.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news