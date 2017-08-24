Armenia FM: Hoagland said nothing new

YEREVAN. – U.S. co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Richard Hoagland said nothing new, Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandianon Thursday told reporters, commenting on Hoagland's recent statement regarding Karabakh conflict settlement.

According to Nalbandian, Hoagland said the same as the co-chairing countries.

“If you look at five statements of presidents of the co-chairing states, there is nothing new with regard to these points, " Nalbandian said.

The minister added that another matter is that Azerbaijan avoids expressing its own position concerning these statements. Moreover, it not only evades, but also pretends that such offers, principles or elements do not exist, the FM noted.