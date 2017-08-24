News
OSCE Minsk Group co-chair publishes key points of Karabakh conflict settlement
00:58, 24.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

U.S. co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Ambassador Richard Hoagland published the key points of Karabakh conflict settlement, Voice of America Armenian service reported.

The translation of the text presented by VOA in Armenian is as follows:

“Taking into account the complicated history of Nagorno-Karabakh, the sides should define its legal future status with mutual consent and legally binding expression of will. A temporary status should be given to an area which is not controlled by Baku and is within the borders of the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region, that would at least ensure autonomy and security guarantees. 

The territories around Nagorno-Karabakh (the co-chair used the word “occupied”) should be handed over to Azerbaijan. There can be no settlement on these territories without taking into account Azerbaijan's sovereignty. Azerbaijan's sovereignty over these territories must be restored.

There should be a corridor that will connect Armenia and Karabakh. It should be wide enough to ensure safe transportation. Nevertheless, it cannot include the whole Lachin district.

The long-term settlement should recognize the right of all displaced people and refugees to return to their former places of residence.

The settlement should include international security guarantees which will include peacekeeping measures. There is no scenario where peace can be ensured without well-prepared peacekeeping actions that enjoy the confidence of all sides,” the co-chair said.

This text available in   Հայերեն
