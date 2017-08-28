CSTO chief presents Armenia FM current activities of organization

YEREVAN. – The Foreign Affairs Minister of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian, on Monday received Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The interlocutors reflected on the implementation of the decisions that were reached at the CSTO Collective Security Council meeting that was held in the Kyrgyz capital city of Bishkek, and the agenda of this organization, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the CSTO Secretary General presented Armenian FM the current activities of this organization, and the preparations for the forthcoming meeting of the statutory bodies of the CSTO.