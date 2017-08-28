News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 28
USD
478.99
EUR
571.53
RUB
8.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.99
EUR
571.53
RUB
8.19
Show news feed
CSTO chief presents Armenia FM current activities of organization
16:36, 28.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Foreign Affairs Minister of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian, on Monday received Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The interlocutors reflected on the implementation of the decisions that were reached at the CSTO Collective Security Council meeting that was held in the Kyrgyz capital city of Bishkek, and the agenda of this organization, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the CSTO Secretary General presented Armenian FM the current activities of this organization, and the preparations for the forthcoming meeting of the statutory bodies of the CSTO.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CSTO Secretary General to visit Armenia
Yuri Khachaturov is visiting the Collective Security Treaty Organization member countries, ahead of its summit to be convened in fall...
 CSTO decides to intensify efforts of working group on Afghanistan
Minsk is hosting the Council of Foreign Ministers...
 Lavrov: CSTO members building relations with NATO taking into account allied obligations
The ministers were briefed on what is happening within the framework of the Russia-NATO Council...
 CSTO FMs meet in Minsk
The session will be held in a narrow and expanded format…
 Armenian leader: CSTO never made statements against Armenia's interests
“Nevertheless, their position is such that there are armed forces of Nagorno-Karabakh, and not the Armenian army...
 Armenian foreign minister leaving for Minsk
He will attend CSTO ministerial...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news