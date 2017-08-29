News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 29
USD
478.99
EUR
571.53
RUB
8.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.99
EUR
571.53
RUB
8.19
Show news feed
Russia’s Putin congratulates Armenia’s Sargsyan
12:24, 29.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Tuesday issued a message of congratulations to President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia, on the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the two countries, informed the Kremlin official website.

The Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation was signed on August 29, 1997.

Under this document, Armenia and Russia are obligated to closely cooperate with one another in ensuring their sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian President to Russia counterpart: Bilateral cooperation is expanding from year to year
Sargsyan congratulated Putin, on the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the two countries…
 Serzh Sargsyan: Trade turnover between Armenia and Russia increases by 15% (PHOTOS)
Russia will host the Days of Armenia this autumn…
 Armenian President thanks Putin for help in extinguishing wildfires
Armenia and Russia have done much to give a very solid basis to their relations as two sovereign states…
 Sargsyan-Putin talks kick off in Sochi (PHOTOS)
Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan is on a working visit to Russia’s Sochi on Wednesday…
 Armenia and Russia presidents to meet in Sochi
The settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is on the agenda...
 Newspaper: Has Armenia given consent to invite Turkey to EAEU?
There are views that Russia will simply try to exert pressure on Armenia, and the matter will be resolved without bringing any dividends to Armenia...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news