Russia’s Putin congratulates Armenia’s Sargsyan

President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Tuesday issued a message of congratulations to President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia, on the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the two countries, informed the Kremlin official website.

The Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation was signed on August 29, 1997.

Under this document, Armenia and Russia are obligated to closely cooperate with one another in ensuring their sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security.