Azerbaijan initiated criminal proceedings against German lawmakers

Azerbaijan initiated criminal proceedings in connection with the visit of two German deputies to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Representatives of Azerbaijani embassy in Berlin confirmed the reports for Schweriner Volkszeitung, haqqin.az reported.

The case concerns members of right-wing Alternative for Germany party Enrico Komning and Holger Arppe. Both are members of the European Parliament and members of the parliament of Thuringia federal state. They were observes during the constitutional referendum in Nagorno-Karabakh.

They have been blacklisted by Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and banned from entering Azerbaijan.