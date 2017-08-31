News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 31
USD
478.44
EUR
568.15
RUB
8.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.44
EUR
568.15
RUB
8.19
Show news feed
Azerbaijan initiated criminal proceedings against German lawmakers
17:58, 31.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan initiated criminal proceedings in connection with the visit of two German deputies to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Representatives of Azerbaijani embassy in Berlin confirmed the reports for Schweriner Volkszeitung, haqqin.az reported.

The case concerns members of right-wing Alternative for Germany party Enrico Komning and Holger Arppe. Both are members of the European Parliament and members of the parliament of Thuringia federal state. They were observes during the constitutional referendum in Nagorno-Karabakh.

They have been blacklisted by Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and banned from entering Azerbaijan.

 

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia defense ministry: OSCE monitoring team was not under fire
The adversary targeted Armenian positions...
 Armenia MP: Azerbaijan has no will, audacity to start war
Also, Torosyan assured that a front will not open in Nakhichevan…
 Armenia MFA: Azerbaijani armed forces open fire during OSCE monitoring
The OSCE monitoring was held in Tavush...
 New OSCE Minsk Group co-chair: I believe a resolution is possible
chofer is looking forward to working with his French and Russian colleagues...
 Armenia FM: Azerbaijan trying to put a good face
Nalbandian said Baku should prove its readiness to go to a settlement on the basis of the three principles proposed by the mediators...
 FM of Bosnia and Herzegovina: Karabakh conflict should be settled in favour of people living there
We hope that this long-lasting conflict, first of all, will be settled in favour of the people living there...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news