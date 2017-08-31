News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 31
USD
478.44
EUR
568.15
RUB
8.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.44
EUR
568.15
RUB
8.19
Show news feed
Russia MFA: Our position on issue of Karabakh's return to negotiation table is known
19:18, 31.08.2017
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

There is still no information on a meeting of Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, spokesperson for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a briefing on Thursday.

Answering the question about shelling of OSCE monitoring group by Azerbaijan, Maria Zakharova noted that Russia always called on the parties for a balanced approach in the period of conflicts urging not to incite and aggravate the situation and to move towards a political settlement.

According to Zakharova, experts should say their opinion, examining the situation on the ground.

Regarding the possible meeting of the Foreign Ministers, Zakharova noted that there is no such information: “The dialogue is maintained with all the parties and when holding such a meeting is required, you will be informed.”

Asked whether Russia can initiate the return of Karabakh to negotiation table for initiating substantive talks, Zakharova said: “Our traditional position on this matter is known.  I can refer to earlier comments”.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia defense ministry: OSCE monitoring team was not under fire
The adversary targeted Armenian positions...
 OSCE Office in Yerevan ceases activities
The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe could not withstand Azerbaijan, which vetoed its budget…
 Armenia MFA: Azerbaijani armed forces open fire during OSCE monitoring
The OSCE monitoring was held in Tavush...
 OSCE urges Trump's administration to refrain from attacking media
The US President’s statements are deeply problematic in that they degrade the essential role the media plays in every democratic society…
 OSCE media representative calls for immediate release of Turan agency director in Azerbaijan
“There is every reason to believe that Mehman Aliyev’s detention and arrest is politically motivated...
 Armenian Americans condemn US co-chair's six points on Karabakh settlement
Recommendations of Richard Hoagland are “totally unacceptable”…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news