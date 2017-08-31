Russia MFA: Our position on issue of Karabakh's return to negotiation table is known

There is still no information on a meeting of Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, spokesperson for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a briefing on Thursday.

Answering the question about shelling of OSCE monitoring group by Azerbaijan, Maria Zakharova noted that Russia always called on the parties for a balanced approach in the period of conflicts urging not to incite and aggravate the situation and to move towards a political settlement.

According to Zakharova, experts should say their opinion, examining the situation on the ground.

Regarding the possible meeting of the Foreign Ministers, Zakharova noted that there is no such information: “The dialogue is maintained with all the parties and when holding such a meeting is required, you will be informed.”

Asked whether Russia can initiate the return of Karabakh to negotiation table for initiating substantive talks, Zakharova said: “Our traditional position on this matter is known. I can refer to earlier comments”.