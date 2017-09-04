Merkel: Turkey should not become EU member

German Chancellor Angela Merkel does not see an opportunity for Turkey’s membership to the European Union, she said during debates with her Social Democrat (SPD) challenger Martin Schulz.

“The fact is clear that Turkey should not become a member of the EU,” she said.

Merkel said the government is studying the possible ways to toughen Turkish nationals’ entry into Germany.

Martin Schulz shared her position saying that if he has a mandate, he will propose to the EU Council that they end the membership talks with Turkey.