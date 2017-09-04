News
Merkel: Turkey should not become EU member
16:31, 04.09.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

German Chancellor Angela Merkel does not see an opportunity for Turkey’s membership to the European Union, she said during debates with her Social Democrat (SPD) challenger Martin Schulz.

“The fact is clear that Turkey should not become a member of the EU,” she said.

Merkel said the government is studying the possible ways to toughen Turkish nationals’ entry into Germany.  

Martin Schulz shared her position saying that if he has a mandate, he will propose to the EU Council that they end the membership talks with Turkey.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
