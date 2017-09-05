News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 06
USD
478.29
EUR
568.3
RUB
8.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.29
EUR
568.3
RUB
8.27
Show news feed
Document of Karabakh Foreign Ministry circulated in UN
19:50, 05.09.2017
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

On August 23, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) circulated in the United Nations (UN) a document, presenting its position regarding the Azerbaijani policy of isolation against Artsakh. Since September 1, the document was published on the UN official web-site and is available at  the following link.

The document states that the policy of Azerbaijan aimed at isolation of Artsakh is a blatant violation of the right to development enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, the Universal Declaration on Human Rights, the UN Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the UN Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. The right to development is an inalienable human right that can be invoked both by individuals and peoples, and includes: full sovereignty over natural resources; self-determination; popular participation in development; equality of opportunity; the creation of favorable conditions for the enjoyment of other civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights. 

By making a reference to a number of norms of international law, the document emphasizes that the realization of individual and collective human rights and fundamental freedoms, including economic and social rights, must not be dependent on the status of the territory where people live.

Therefore, the lack of international recognition cannot affect the ability of a state to engage in international relations, including carrying out foreign economic activity. 

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh express readiness for co-operation with UN member states to ensure a stable and transparent framework for economic activity in the Republic. 

The document concludes that: “The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, for their part, are making every effort to ensure that everyone living in the Republic can equally enjoy all rights and freedoms, enshrined in fundamental international documents, to freely explore and realize his/her potential.

By that the authorities of Artsakh contribute to the consolidation of a peaceful, stable and prosperous region of the South Caucasus”.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Merkel, Abe agree tougher sanctions against North Korea needed
She agreed with Prime Minister Abe that North Korea’s latest nuclear test threatened the security of the entire world...
 Lavrov and Tillerson discuss situation around North Korea
Russian FM urged not to give in to emotions and show restraint when dealing with North Korea…
 UN General Assembly 72nd session to kick off September 12 in NY
The general debates will begin on September 19 and continue until September 25…
 US urges UN to impose strongest measures on North Korea
War is never something the United States wants…
 UN to vote on Mali sanctions regime
Islamist jihadists took over territory in northern Mali in 2012, but were driven out by a French-led military intervention in January 2013…
 UN Secretary General calls condition for settlement of Israeli-Palestinian conflict
A two-state solution is the only way to guarantee that peace is established…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news