Świtalski: EU will implement 2 multi-million projects in Armenia education sector
17:11, 06.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The European Union (EU) will implement two multi-million projects in the education sector of Armenia.

Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the EU to Armenia, noted the aforementioned at Wednesday’s press conference devoted to the launch of the Erasmus+Youth information center in the country. 

In his words, the Erasmus+Youth program is very important for Armenians, Armenian youth have wonderful potential, and they are able to seek the highest level of technological knowledge.

The EU diplomat noted that, in addition, good education is considered a high value and is underscored among Armenian families.

Świtalski said 800 Armenians have participated in this program, so far.

The EU ambassador informed that they wish to implement two multi-million major projects in Armenia. Also, he stressed that Armenia has an enormous potential in education, and that Armenians are very talented and ambitious.

Furthermore, Piotr Świtalski stated that EU wants to invest in where the outcome will be visible and see as many Armenian youth as possible at European universities, and wishes that Armenians speak more about education and think about how to improve their education sector.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
