Head of NATO military committee and Russian army chief to meet in Baku

Head of NATO military committee Petr Pavel and Russian army chief Valeriy Gerasimov will meet in Baku on September 7 for the first time since NATO decided to freeze relations with Russia.

“General Petr Pavel, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee and General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and First Deputy Minister of Defence, will meet today, 7 September 2017, in Baku, Azerbaijan,” says a statement posted on NATO website.

It is also mentioned that the meeting is a follow-on from a phone call between the two Generals which took place on 3 March 2017.