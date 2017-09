OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Désir today welcomed the release of prominent Azerbaijani journalist and media expert Mehman Aliyev.

The Representative further reiterated his hope that the privately-owned news agency Turan, of which Aliyev is the director, would shortly be allowed to continue to work and contribute to media pluralism in the country.

Harlem Désir also welcomed the pardon and release of the blogger Alexander Lapshin.