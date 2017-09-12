Russia ambassador: It is Armenia’s sovereign right to develop cooperation with whom it wants

YEREVAN. – It is Armenia’s sovereign right to develop cooperation with whom it wants, noted Russian Ambassador Ivan Volinkin, speaking to reporters on Tuesday.
When asked whether the Armenian-Chinese technico-military cooperation may impact Armenian-Russian allied relations, Volinkin also responded: “It’s friendship between Armenia and Russia. There can’t be friendship against someone; friendship comes from the heart.”
In the ambassador’s words, Russia has not criticized Armenian-Chinese military cooperation.