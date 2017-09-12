News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 12
USD
478.35
EUR
572.06
RUB
8.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.35
EUR
572.06
RUB
8.32
Show news feed
Russian foreign minister and CSTO chief discuss cooperation
17:30, 12.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a meeting with CSTO Secretary General Yury Khachaturov.

Before the meeting Russian minister commended Secretary General and his team for a very coordinated work of the entire secretariat on the basis of decisions of the heads of state, the Council of Foreign Ministers, secretaries of Security Councils, defense ministers.

Lavrov added that Yuri Khachaturov is holding the office for almost six months, and there are “grounds to listen to your assessments which will be very useful”.

For his part, the Secretary General of the CSTO reported that he would briefly report on what he managed to do, RIA Novosti reported.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Russian FM to meet with CSTO chief Khachaturov
Khachaturov is conducting consultations with the leadership of the member states...
 Armenian President receives CSTO Secretary General (PHOTOS)
The interlocutors also exchanged views on topical issues of the regional and international agenda…
 Armenian Defense Minister receives CSTO Secretary General
During the meeting, they also discussed issues related to the preparations for tactical exercises "Search" and joint military drills of the Collective Rapid Reaction Forces (CRRF) Interaction-2017…
 CSTO chief presents Armenia FM current activities of organization
Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian received Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov of the Collective Security Treaty Organization…
 CSTO Secretary General to visit Armenia
Yuri Khachaturov is visiting the Collective Security Treaty Organization member countries, ahead of its summit to be convened in fall...
 CSTO decides to intensify efforts of working group on Afghanistan
Minsk is hosting the Council of Foreign Ministers...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news