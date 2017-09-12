Russian foreign minister and CSTO chief discuss cooperation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a meeting with CSTO Secretary General Yury Khachaturov.

Before the meeting Russian minister commended Secretary General and his team for a very coordinated work of the entire secretariat on the basis of decisions of the heads of state, the Council of Foreign Ministers, secretaries of Security Councils, defense ministers.

Lavrov added that Yuri Khachaturov is holding the office for almost six months, and there are “grounds to listen to your assessments which will be very useful”.

For his part, the Secretary General of the CSTO reported that he would briefly report on what he managed to do, RIA Novosti reported.