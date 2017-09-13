Armenia analyst: Meaning of new agreement with EU should not be overestimated

YEREVAN. – There are no major obstacles before the signing of a new agreement between Armenia and the European Union (EU), in November.

Armenia’s Caucasus Institute Director, political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan, expressed such a view at a press conference on Wednesday.

In his words, this document is practically ready for signing. “As of today, I don’t see [any] political obstacles,” he added.

At the same time, the analyst noted that from the viewpoint of the internal political factor, those in Armenia attach great importance to signing this document. But from the viewpoint of foreign policy, this agreement will just adjust the new correlations between Yerevan and Brussels, since the earlier document that was signed between Armenia and the EU has long been obsolete.

“[But] the meaning of the new agreement with the European Union should not be overestimated,” concluded Alexander Iskandaryan.