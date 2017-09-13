News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 13
USD
478.26
EUR
572.62
RUB
8.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.26
EUR
572.62
RUB
8.27
Show news feed
MP: Armenian delegation to PACE will change its tactics
17:28, 13.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe will somehow change its tactics, head of the delegation Arpine Hovhannisyan told reporters on Wednesday.

Two reports on Azerbaijan will be discussed during the upcoming autumn session, she added.

The first report is that by active lobbyists of Azerbaijan - Belgian deputy Alain Destexhe. The report, authored by him, is related to Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Council of Europe. He presents conclusions on situation with human rights. The second report is authored by Stefan Schennach and Cesar Preda.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia deputy speaker: PACE will clearly express its will over Agramunt's resignation
“During this period Pedro Agramunt actually showed that he has absolutely no respect towards any values...
 Armenia delegation: PACE may consider terminating Azerbaijan delegation’s powers
After the latest corruption scandal about the Azerbaijani president’s family…
 PACE welcomes all initiatives aimed at shedding light on alleged corruption
PACE vice president comments on investigation related to “caviar diplomacy”…
 Armenia MFA: Need has developed to deprive Azerbaijan delegation to PACE of powers
Such a situation will gradually develop…
 PACE committee concerned over reports on Azerbaijan’s money laundering scheme
Legal affairs committee expressed concerns regarding the human rights situation and the functioning of justice in Azerbaijan…
 Armenia MP: Sanctions will be clear message to Azerbaijan
It is no longer a secret to the European political family as to what means Baku resorts to achieve the desired wordings regarding the Karabakh conflict...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news