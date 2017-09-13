MP: Armenian delegation to PACE will change its tactics

YEREVAN. – Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe will somehow change its tactics, head of the delegation Arpine Hovhannisyan told reporters on Wednesday.

Two reports on Azerbaijan will be discussed during the upcoming autumn session, she added.

The first report is that by active lobbyists of Azerbaijan - Belgian deputy Alain Destexhe. The report, authored by him, is related to Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Council of Europe. He presents conclusions on situation with human rights. The second report is authored by Stefan Schennach and Cesar Preda.