Armenia, Russia PMs have a phone conversation, discuss upcoming visit to Yerevan

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan had a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev.
Karapetyan congratulated his Russian counterpart on his birthday and praised his personal contribution to the development of relations with Armenia.
The sides discussed issues related to bilateral and multilateral cooperation and agreed to exert more efforts into the development of bilateral ties. They also touched upon Medvedev’s upcoming visit to Armenia and issues related to the meeting of the Eurasian Union Inter-governmental Council.