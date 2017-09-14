Man killed in downtown Yerevan identified

Stepanakert Youth and Culture Palace undergoing major renovation

RFE/RL appeals to European Court over Azerbaijani claims

Armenia President attends opening of Eurnekian school new building (PHOTOS)

Armenia Parliament regular session concludes

Shots in downtown Yerevan, 1 dead (PHOTOS)

Armenia Parliament ratifies protocol signed with France

Armenia, Russia PMs have a phone conversation, discuss upcoming visit to Yerevan

Armenia parliament approves technical cooperation agreement with Brazil

Security guard found dead in Yerevan grocery store

Armenia will have museum to victims of Stalin-era repressions

New Armenian company willing to export honey to US and Arab countries

Karabakh army spokesman: Lapshin will find strength in himself to express his own attitude

Karabakh President, international medical conference participants discuss health care

PM: Armenia will be only country to have special trade regimen with EU and EAEU

State Department: Armenia meets minimum requirements of fiscal transparency

Armenia to hold talks with Lufthansa

Armenia man found dead in his apartment

Serzh Sargsyan: Parliamentary system will ensure Armenia’s irreversible democratic development

Jailed blogger Alexander Lapshin leaves Azerbaijan

Newspaper: If Armenia leaves EAEU, Turkey and Azerbaijan to join this union?

Armenia Parliament fall session resumes

Tropical storm Max forms off Mexico’s southwestern Pacific coast

UN Security Council condemns violence against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar

US intelligence chief: Russia has clearly assumed more aggressive cyber posture

Minister: UK Embassy will help to invite experts for Armenia's Labor Code

UN chief voices support for political solution to situation in Venezuela

Qatari Emir to meet Erdogan in Ankara

Defense minister: Armenia had officially informed about its decision not to participate in NATO’s exercises in Georgia

Russian, German FMs discuss situation around North Korea

Karabakh president holds political consultations

EU's Juncker: Euro is meant to be the single currency of EU

NATO receives no details from Turkey about S-400 purchase from Russia

Armenia PM: Our macroeconomic indicators are the best in the region

European Parliament condemns Azerbaijan’s attempts to influence European decision-makers

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan’s hysteria over Lapshin’s case had opposite effect

Minister: We are producing drones based on our technology

Armenia deputy speaker: PACE will clearly express its will over Agramunt's resignation

Armenia President discusses economic cooperation with Czech Rep., Slovakia (PHOTOS)

Dollar drops in Armenia

MP: Armenian delegation to PACE will change its tactics

Armenia PM introduces government activity report

FM: Armenia-Israel public forum is becoming important platform for discourse between societies of two countries

Ambulance arrives late, man dies at Northern Avenue in downtown Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Iran arrests ISIS-linked terrorist

Armenia analyst: Meaning of new agreement with EU should not be overestimated

Armenia opposition MP: Serzh Sargsyan’s 3rd term of office is unacceptable

Erdogan: US and Israel gone crazy because of our deal with Russia

Egypt calls for special meeting of UN Security Council

US ambassador: We await arguments Armenia government will submit for signing new double taxation agreement

Mother of Alexander Lapshin arrived in Baku

Alexander Lapshin sends letter of “gratitude” to Azerbaijan president

Juncker: Bulgaria and Romania have to join Schengen area immediately

Juncker rules out EU membership for Turkey for foreseeable future

US official and diplomats brief Armenia business leaders how to boost exports to US

Armenia pavilion named best at international exhibition

Babloyan: Armenians and Swiss are bearers of same spiritual and cultural system of values

Garo Paylan to receive ANCA award

Armenian parliament discusses amendments to law on licensing

Armenia’s Syunik Province to have reconstructed airport

Armenia has new ambassador to Uruguay, Chile, Peru

Turkish man kills his Armenian lover

Missing young woman found dead inside Armenia hydroelectric power plant reservoir

Armenia Parliament fall session continues

Newspaper: Armenia strategic “partner” plays role of unsuccessful lover

Florida Armenian community suffers no injuries in Hurricane Irma aftermath

Britain-EU Brexit talks to resume September 25

UN General Assembly 72nd session kicks off in NY

Trump's ninth grandchild born

Media: Egypt cuts military ties with North Korea

Apple reveals iPhone X (PHOTOS)

Trump likely to visit China

Apple introduces new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

Azerbaijani Security Service calls on residents of frontline settlements not to join unknown WiFi

China supports UN Security Council resolution on North Korea

German Ambassador: Armenia takes strategic step by joining Eurasian Union

Ambassador: Armenia will be the only Eurasian Union to have an agreement with EU

11 killed in Iran as bus rolls over into valley

UK seeks deep security partnership with EU after Brexit

Knesset deputy speaker: Israel was not exerting pressure on Azerbaijan to release Lapshin

India approves memo on cooperation in disaster management with Armenia

Delegation of Israeli Knesset honors Armenian Genocide victims

Karabakh President holds consultation with parliament factions

Ruling party: Armenia’s integration into Eurasian Union and CSTO not subject to revision

Armenia President instructs justice minister to develop law package to improve election law

Russian foreign minister and CSTO chief discuss cooperation

Dollar is up, euro continues to weaken in Armenia

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma to cost US around $290 billion

Ambassador Świtalski says EU provided substantial assistance to Armenia in human rights

Iraqi parliament votes against Kurdistan referendum

Armenia economist: EAEU-Turkey free-trade agreement not ruled out

Armenia lawmakers welcome Israel colleagues

France appoints new ambassador to Armenia

Embassy in Colombia confirms death of Russia citizen Arsen Voskanyan

Lawyer: Lapshin’s deportation to Israel will take a couple of days

Media: Terrorists tried to blow up a ferry heading to Baku

Russia ambassador: It is Armenia’s sovereign right to develop cooperation with whom it wants

Russia ambassador to Armenia says it is incorrect for him to comment on his president’s words

Armenia plans to introduce stricter rules for asylum seekers

Armenia army chief heads to Kyrgyzstan