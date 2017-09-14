Person wounded in downtown Yerevan shooting is undergoing surgery (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Vahagn Abgaryan, who was wounded in Thursday’s shootings in downtown Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, has been taken to Astghik Medical Center, where he is undergoing surgery.

Hospital’s chief physician, Robert Kurghinyan, told about the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The surgery is in progress; it will last for another two hours,” he added. “His life is not in danger.”

As reported earlier, shots were fired Thursday at around 1:25pm at Vernissage—a large open-air market that mainly features a collection of traditional Armenian art works, and primarily for tourists—in downtown Yerevan, and there were wounded and one dead (PHOTOS)

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned that the person who lost his life was Garik Mosinyan, 43, whereas the injured—Vahagn Abgaryan, 39. They are from Alaverdi town, and members of organized crime.

In addition, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed that an AK-74 assault rifle as well as automatic weapon and pistol shells were found at the scene.