Switalski: EU following debates on Armenia’s possible withdrawal from Eurasian Union
18:12, 14.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – EU is following debates on Armenia’s possible withdrawal from the Eurasian Economic Union, head of the EU delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalsi said during the awarding ceremony for the best essay among members of the EU clubs in Armenia’s regions.

Asked whether such debates will bring Armenia close to the EU, ambassador said he is happy that the signing of EU-Armenia agreement is approaching.

The deal is fully consistent with Armenia’s other obligations and is a turning point in relations between Armenia and EU. The rest is about Armenians, and it is up to them to decide what is good for their country, the diplomat added.

Switalski informed about his recent meetings with Armenian senior officials that he described as “very constructive”. Armenia is a free country and has the right to have its say.

An initiative to withdraw from Eurasian Union was put forward by Yelk, an opposition parliamentary group.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
