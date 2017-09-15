News
EU ambassador says PM Karapetyan’s government has taken some steps to improve Armenia business climate
14:26, 15.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The government of Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has undertaken several initiatives to improve business climate in Armenia. 

Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia, on Friday noted the above-said speaking to reporters. He added that this refers also to customs and tax authorities of the country.

In addition, Świtalski said they encourage the Armenian government to be more active in drawing foreign capital to the country.

The EU diplomat noted that he hears positive views from many European business companies regarding Armenia, and that this is the right course, but other opportunities also need to be found.

In Ambassador Świtalski’s words, the measures aimed at independence of Armenia’s state and legal system and fight against corruption are very important, and solely very active involvement and policy can bring more European investments to the country.

Furthermore, the EU ambassador stressed that they hope that there will be peace in Armenia, since business loves peace and stability.

