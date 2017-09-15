News
Friday
September 15
News
Lemoyne: France is always sensitive and careful about Karabakh peace process
18:13, 15.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Secretary of State to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process during his talk with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“I made it clear during the meeting with the Azerbaijani president that France, as a co-chair [of the OSCE Minsk Group], remains committed to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Lemoyne told reporters, according to APA news agency of Azerbaijan.

In his words, France is doing its utmost in fulfilling its mediatory mission.

“I’m in touch with [Minsk Group] French co-chair [Stéphane] Visconti as well,” Lemoyne added. “The co-chairs are doing their job to the full extent. The process is ongoing. There is going to be a [foreign] ministerial meeting [between Armenia and Azerbaijan] in New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Perhaps there will be a meeting at a higher [presidential] level in the future. France is always sensitive and careful about this process.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
