American Armenian says Trump will not recognize Genocide
09:28, 19.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

American Armenian Raffi Balian strongly doubts that US President Donald Trump will recognize Armenian Genocide.

Balian told Armenian News-NEWS.am that even though the American Armenian community is taking actions toward the genocide’s formal recognition by the US, Trump is not reliable in this matter.

“We didn’t have great hopes even before the [US presidential] elections, when Trump was still a candidate. Now Donald Trump is the President, and we have no hopes again,” said Raffi Balian. “This person has considerable economic, financial ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan. I’m inclined to believe that Trump isn’t the [US] president that will acknowledge the Genocide.”

