Turkey summons German ambassador again

Turkey summoned Germany’s ambassador Martin Erdmann in Ankara on Monday.

Official representative of the German foreign minister Martin Schaefer confirmed the reports.

Der Spiegel magazine said Ankara wanted to raise a German parliamentary motion that recognized the Armenian Genocide, Reuters reported. Following adoption of the motion by Bundestag last year, Ankara recalled its ambassador from Berlin.

Germany’s foreign ministry said it was the 17th time its envoy Martin Erdmann had been summoned. Last time the envoy was summoned on Saturday over rally in support of PKK that was staged in Cologne.