Turkey summons German ambassador again
19:16, 18.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey summoned Germany’s ambassador Martin Erdmann in Ankara on Monday.

Official representative of the German foreign minister Martin Schaefer confirmed the reports.

Der Spiegel magazine said Ankara wanted to raise a German parliamentary motion that recognized the Armenian Genocide, Reuters reported. Following adoption of the motion by Bundestag last year, Ankara recalled its ambassador from Berlin.

Germany’s foreign ministry said it was the 17th time its envoy Martin Erdmann had been summoned. Last time the envoy was summoned on Saturday over rally in support of PKK that was staged in Cologne.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Tsinker: Surveys show that most of Israel’s population favors Armenian Genocide recognition
Historical truth should not depend on state interests, said the Israeli political scientist…
 Delegation of Israeli Knesset honors Armenian Genocide victims
The members of the delegation laid a wreath at the monument eternalizing the memory of 1915 Armenian Genocide victims and in silence bowing honoured the memory of one and a half million innocent victims….
 Taner Akcam to receive award of World Without Genocide organization
Akcam is one of the first Turkish intellectuals to acknowledge and openly discuss the Armenian Genocide...
 Turkey president to open Armenian Genocide denial conference
The Treaty of Lausanne is also expected to be discussed at this event...
 Armenian Genocide cross-stone vandalized in Germany
At Inselgarten park in Leer town…
 Latest Armenian Genocide movie screened for foreign diplomats accredited to Los Angeles
In her welcoming remarks, the Armenian consul presented Armenia’s consistent efforts toward the prevention of new genocides…
