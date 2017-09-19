News
US withdraws proposal to sell weapons to Erdoğan security guards
11:35, 19.09.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Trump administration has withdrawn a proposal to let Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s security guards buy $1.2 million in US-made weapons, a congressional official said Monday, reported The Associated Press.

And the reason for withdrawing this proposal was the security guards’ violence against protesters during Erdoğan’s visit to Washington D.C. this spring.

Earlier this year, the US administration told Congress that it planned to allow New Hampshire gunmaker Sig Sauer to sell the weapons to the security guards of the Turkish president.

Հայերեն and Русский
