Armenia PM: We need progressive and developed country
12:25, 19.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenians have no right to get mad at each other, and they must overcome difficulties.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, on Tuesday stated the aforesaid delivering an address at the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference being held in capital city Yerevan.

“We need a progressive and developed country, which will become a center that draws all Armenians around the world” Karapetyan also said. “We shouldn’t have illusions. It’s indispensable to overcome them, and visualize what our situation is and what we can do.

“It’s indispensable to unite all those who aren’t apathetic toward their homeland and people.”

