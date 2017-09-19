China’s largest daily launches media center within Belt and Road initiative (PHOTOS)

China’s People’s Daily has announced launching a media center to strengthen cooperation between the local and international media on the Belt and Road.

The initiative was announced by People’s Daily president Yang Zhenwu during the 2017 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road that opened in Dunhuang on Tuesday, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reports.

One of the main goals of the media center is to have a joint interview mechanism. People’s Daily media holding will work to develop and strengthen media cooperation within Belt and Road initiative. In this regard, the daily plans to launch an international research center and set up a culture research institute.

The Media Cooperation Forum brought together 265 media representatives from 126 countries. This is the third international media forum since 2014 hosted by the People’s Daily within Belt and Road economic initiative. Three representatives of Armenia: representative of Armenian News-NEWS.am , Noyan Tapan agency and Public Television of Armenia are participating in the event.