News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 19
USD
478.38
EUR
573.43
RUB
8.23
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.38
EUR
573.43
RUB
8.23
Show news feed
China’s largest daily launches media center within Belt and Road initiative (PHOTOS)
13:01, 19.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

China’s People’s Daily has announced launching a media center to strengthen cooperation between the local and international media on the Belt and Road.

The initiative was announced by People’s Daily president Yang Zhenwu during the 2017 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road that opened in Dunhuang on Tuesday, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reports.

One of the main goals of the media center is to have a joint interview mechanism. People’s Daily media holding will work to develop and strengthen media cooperation within Belt and Road initiative. In this regard, the daily plans to launch an international research center and set up a culture research institute.

The Media Cooperation Forum brought together 265 media representatives from 126 countries. This is the third international media forum since 2014 hosted by the People’s Daily within Belt and Road economic initiative. Three representatives of Armenia: representative of Armenian News-NEWS.am , Noyan Tapan agency and Public Television of Armenia are participating in the event.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road kicks off in China's Dunhuang
The forum brought together media 265 representatives from 126 countries...
 Why have Chinese students started learning Armenian?
''But with Beijing hoping to set a new world order, the demand for talents that can speak languages like Armenian has been skyrocketing..."
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news