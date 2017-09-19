Analyst: Armenia could have become mediator between Iran and Israel

YEREVAN. – Armenia needs to fill the vacuum that emerged back in the 1990s in its relations with Israel.

Political scientist and former deputy foreign minister of Armenia, Ambassador Arman Navasardyan, noted the aforementioned at a press conference on Tuesday, and added that Azerbaijan has filled this vacuum.

In Navasardyan’s view, changes in Armenia-Israel relations have a broader subtext. In this connection, he pointed to the change in US position—during the administration of incumbent President Donald Trump—toward toughening anti-Iranian relations.

“Israel doesn’t wish to stay between two Muslim countries: Iran, and Saudi Arabia,” the analyst noted. “By sending its emissaries to [Armenia’s capital city of] Yerevan, Israel has also touched upon the matter of settling relations with Iran; to this end, they attempted to use Yerevan as a ‘lodgement.’”

The political scientist stressed, however, that Armenia is an independent country, and it needs to protect its interests everywhere.

“If we [Armenia] can’t become a mediator between Iran and Israel, then at least we must settle relations with Israel,” added Arman Navasardyan.