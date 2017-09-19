News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 20
USD
478.38
EUR
573.43
RUB
8.23
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.38
EUR
573.43
RUB
8.23
Show news feed
Powerful earthquake hits Mexico
23:45, 19.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake jolted central Mexico on Tuesday, collapsing some buildings, cracking the facades of others and scattering rubble on streets on the anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake, RIA Novosti reported.

The quake caused buildings to sway sickeningly in Mexico City and sent panicked office workers streaming into the streets, but the full extent of the damage was not yet clear. Mexican media broadcast images of several collapsed buildings in heavily populated parts of the city.

The U.S. Geological Survey calculated its magnitude at 7.1 and said it was centered near the Puebla state town of Raboso, about 76 miles (123 kilometers) southeast of Mexico City.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian president sends condolences to Mexican counterpart
President Sargsyan expressed condolences over the powerful earthquake in Mexico…
 Earthquake strikes Japan
But there is no danger of a tsunami...
 Quake hits Mexico
No casualties or devastation is reported so far…
 Mexico president: It is the largest quake in Mexico in 100 years
A major earthquake off Mexico’s southern coast killed at least five people...
 Quake hits Mexico: 5 dead
US Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 8.0...
 3.9 magnitude earthquake hits Georgia
No casualties and damages have been reported...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news