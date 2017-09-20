News
Wednesday
September 20
News
Turkey’s Erdoğan threatens Iraqi Kurdistan leadership
09:34, 20.09.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

An agreement needs to be reached and a joint future needs to build in Iraq based on territorial integrity.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made such a statement before the UN General Assembly session in New York.

In his address, the Turkish president reflected on the topic of referendum on independence at Iraqi Kurdistan autonomous sector, and said demands for independence will lead to new crises in the region, according to Milliyet (Nationality) daily of Turkey.

“We call on from here to the leadership of the Kurdish-populated region of Iraq to forego the referendum on independence,” Erdoğan stated. “If the Kurdish leaders disregard Turkey’s position on that matter, they will face the risk of also losing what is in their hands.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
