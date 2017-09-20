News
Wednesday
September 20
News
Wednesday
September 20
Newspaper: Why did Gagik Tsarukyan not attend Armenia-Diaspora conference?
11:11, 20.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – As reported earlier, Prosperous Armenia Party (PA) Chairman, National Assembly (NA) “Tsarukyan” Faction head, MP, and businessman Gagik Tsarukyan did not participate in Armenia-Diaspora conference, albeit the conference participants were hosted at the restaurant complex belonging to him, according to Haykakan Zhamanak (Armenian Times) newspaper.

“We had not been able to clarify from the PAP whether or not there was an invitation to Tsarukyan.

“Tsarukyan's spokesperson, NA deputy Iveta Tonoyan, yesterday informed that Gagik Tsarukyan received the invitation but did not participate in the event, since he is not in Armenia. [But] Tonoyan did not say where Gagik Tsarukyan headed to,” wrote Haykakan Zhamanak.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն
