Deputy Minister of Culture: Armenia maintains its position on Silk Road
21:30, 20.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture

Armenia has maintained its position on the Silk Road, Armenian Deputy Minister of Culture Artur Poghosyan said during the 2017 Media Cooperation Forum.

Poghosyan noted that archaeological evidence of the involvement of the Armenian Highlands in formation of system of Asian exchange of goods can be traced already from 3,000 BC. Over thousands of years of its history, Armenia overcame many difficulties but, however, maintained its position on the Silk Road, Deputy Minister noted.

"We would like to see Armenia as a worthy partner on this road, because our country is attractive both for trade and tourism, and for international cultural exchange," he stated.

Earlier it was reported that the 2017 Media Cooperation Forum that opened on Tuesday in Dunhuang. The Forum brought together 265 media representatives from 126 countries. This is the third international media forum since 2014 hosted by the People’s Daily within Belt and Road economic initiative. Three representatives of Armenia: representative of Armenian News-NEWS.am, Noyan Tapan agency and Public Television of Armenia are participating in the event.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
