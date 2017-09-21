News
France expert: Yerevan has potential to become capital city of modern jewelry
11:14, 21.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Yerevan has the potential to become the capital city of modern jewelry.

French Armenian jeweler Thierry Vendome, who is in Armenia’s capital city these days within the framework of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference, told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Yerevan should be the capital city of jewelry because jewelry is of the Armenians,” he added.

In Vendome’s words, although Armenia shows good quality jewelry, this is not enough, and therefore jewelers in Armenia need to acquire new skills and enhance their respective knowledge.

“The [jewelry] market [in the country] needs to be developed in such a way that tourists come to Armenia also for this objective; a tourist should see the artist’s work,” noted the French Armenian jeweler. “I believe it’s necessary to make the [jewelry] style [in Armenia] modern; we have all the preconditions for that. The turquoise [gemstone] alone, whose likes doesn’t exist [anywhere else] in the world.”

