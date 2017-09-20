Armenia Parliament: No negotiation can prevail over Karabakh people’s free will

YEREVAN. – No negotiation can prevail over the free will of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, and the concept of security and peace in Nagorno-Karabakh.

President of the National Assembly Armenia, Ara Babloyan, on Wednesday stated the aforesaid in his address at the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference being held in capital city Yerevan.

In his words, the security and peace on Armenia’s borders is indivisible from the security of the borders of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

“The existence of the second Armenian state, the free Karabakh, is already a quarter-century reality; Karabakh likewise is the embodiment of the pan-Armenian dream,” noted Babloyan. “We are all convinced in the spirit of our armed forces, our military servicemen and officers.

“In case of a security issue in the historical homeland, even the Armenian located in the most remote place can’t be at ease.”