EU is closely following settlement of Karabakh conflict

The European Union is closely following the settlement of Karabakh conflict, head of EU delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said.

“I understand how delicate the Nagorno-Karabakh issue is,” he said.

Jankauskas added that the EU is not dealing with this issue directly, but it is closely following the settlement process, APA reported.

“We keep this the process of the conflict’s settlement in the spotlight, on both local and international platforms. There is a format working for the settlement of the conflict. A meeting is expected to take place in New York at political level. The conflict and other related themes will be discussed prior to the new agreement to be signed with Azerbaijan, as well as the Eastern Partnership summit,” he said.