News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 21
USD
478.23
EUR
574.4
RUB
8.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.23
EUR
574.4
RUB
8.26
Show news feed
Armenia ruling party: We are thinking about immigration, not emigration
13:27, 21.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – We are not thinking about emigration, but immigration.

Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the National Assembly faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Emigration is all over the world,” he said. ‘It’s a consequence of the global economic crisis; it’s characteristic to developed countries, too.”

“We [Armenia] should put the emphasis on immigration, first,” noted the RPA MP. “We shouldn’t put the emphasis solely on emigration.”

And when asked how a 4-million population—which was recently pledged by President Serzh Sargsyan—can be ensured in Armenia by the year 2040, Baghdasaryan responded: “We have to be patient and see (…). But we must work so that this indicator will be [brought to fruition] in 2040.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news