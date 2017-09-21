Armenia ruling party: We are thinking about immigration, not emigration

YEREVAN. – We are not thinking about emigration, but immigration.
Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the National Assembly faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“Emigration is all over the world,” he said. ‘It’s a consequence of the global economic crisis; it’s characteristic to developed countries, too.”
“We [Armenia] should put the emphasis on immigration, first,” noted the RPA MP. “We shouldn’t put the emphasis solely on emigration.”
And when asked how a 4-million population—which was recently pledged by President Serzh Sargsyan—can be ensured in Armenia by the year 2040, Baghdasaryan responded: “We have to be patient and see (…). But we must work so that this indicator will be [brought to fruition] in 2040.”