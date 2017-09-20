News
Turkey’s Armenian and Jewish communities struggle for preservation of Princes' Islands
20:36, 20.09.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Society

A new plan for reconstruction of the Istanbul’s Prince Islands triggered a wave of protests in Turkey, the Vatican Radio reported.

Construction works will affect the beaches, forests, and former state-owned buildings. In addition to environmental activists, Christian and Jewish communities also organized a protest action.

The main residents of islands are Christians, Orthodox Greeks, Catholics and Sephardic Jews. 

According to the article, if more than 50,000 people are added to 14,000 residents, the islands would no longer be one of the Turkey's ancient multi-confessional and cultural centers. The loss of a status of government-protected monument will be a threat to churches, monasteries and synagogues. 

Turkish writer, Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk who also lives on the islands has joined the protesters. 

“Beautiful old dream island of Istanbul is turning into a hellish trade,” he said.

