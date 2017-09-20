Iranian president rips into Trump as a rogue newcomer to world politics

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blasted President Trump on Wednesday for his “ignorant, absurd and hateful” speech before the United Nations a day earlier and vowed Iran would not be the first to walk away from the historic 2015 nuclear deal, IRNA reported.
Rouhani, during a 23-minute address at the U.N. General Assembly, never mentioned Trump by name. Instead he referred to him obliquely, at one point saying it would be a pity if the nuclear deal were undone by “rogue newcomers to the world of politics.”
Rouhani denied that Iran had ever sought to obtain nuclear weapons and said the ballistic missiles it has been testing would be used only for defensive purposes.
“Iran does not seek to restore its ancient empire, impose its official religion on others or export its revolution through the force of arms,” he said.
Rouhani's remarks were a response to Trump's fiery speech Tuesday in which he said that Iran is a “murderous regime” that he put in the same category of rogue nations such as North Korea.